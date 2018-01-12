Obituary of Betty Sue Ozanich

Long time Nevada County resident, Betty Sue Ozanich passed peacefully from this life on November 17, 2017 surrounded by her children and grandchildren on a beautiful sunny day.

She was born in Nevada County, Arkansas on June 19, 1937. In her early years she lived in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Wyoming, Arizona and Oregon moving along with her family to places that would afford a living for her hardworking father. Her experiences were many and varied in this time, the child of a miner, logger, and dirt farmer all wrapped up in one tall, quiet, strong man and of a mother who was by necessity and desire, a resourceful and talented homemaker.

In her home in Nevada County, she raised four children who appreciate how there was always a home cooked meal on the table, clean clothes to wear to school and a safe, warm place to rest. She worked hard as a mother and then, later, alongside her husband in their real estate business helping people find places to call home.

Some of her favorite things were watching football games, horse races, reading, holiday family gatherings, barbecues out by the pool and her sweet companion and dog, Jolie. Her favorite thing of all, though, was her grandchildren. She would light up at the sight of them, full of pride in the people they became as they grew.

She is survived by her loving children, Terri (Brian), Tony (Michelle); Nicole (Bill); her three brothers, Bob, Gaylon, and Ronnie (Susie); her precious grandchildren, Jessica, Laura, Davis, Dylan, Brant, and Aly, and great grandchildren Abigail and Gabe.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Goldie and Warren Carman; husband, Chuck and daughter, Viki.

A private family service took place at New Elm Ridge Cemetery where she was laid to rest between her husband and their two best friends, Mert and Dot Austin.

Until we meet again, Mom.