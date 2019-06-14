Obituary of Betty Sue Cummins

Betty Sue Cummins passed away June 8, 2019, in Auburn, CA. She was 91. A niche-side service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City. Betty was born March 8, 1928.

She is survived by her son Daniel Snow of Sacramento, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband Marion Arthur Cummins in 2001. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.