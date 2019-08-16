Obituary of Betty L Townsend

Betty L Townsend passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was 94. Per her request private family services were held.

She was born September 2, 1924 in Sacramento, CA to Frank and Eva Lyles. She graduated from McClatchy High School in 1942. She married Harold “Bud” Townsend on August 15, 1942 in Reno, NV Betty worked for Pacific Telephone in Grass Valley for 35 years. If you paid your bill at the office of South Auburn Street, she probably waited on you.

For over 50 years, she was an auxiliary member of the Rifle, Rod & Gun Club and spent many family vacations at the Lodge at Fuller Lake named after her great-grand parents Richard and Ann Fuller of Lincoln, CA. She enjoyed weekly bingo games at Sierra Pines Mobile Home Park, yearly Lyles family reunions with her family and friends, and a was a proud and member in good standing of the Grass Valley fellowship of Alanon. She was known for her quick wit and her way of always speaking up.

She is survived by her daughter Judy (David) Casper, daughter-in-law Leslie Townsend, granddaughter Stacey (Daniel) Vesey Garrett, great granddaughter Danielle (Cody) Bass, great grandsons Thomas Garrett, and Branden (Kari) Garrett, plus seven great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her niece Barbara (Richard “Andy”) Anderson, nephew Ken Steffano and Godson Chad (Amanda) Smith.

She’s preceded in death by her husband Harold “Bud” Townsend, son Richard Townsend, son Robert “Bob” Townsend, brother Jack Lyles and sister Jean Lyles Steffano.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic, 13400 East Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Nevada County All Veterans Honor Guard, P.O. Box 1113, Grass Valley, CA 95945, or the recovery home of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.