Obituary of Betty L. Carpenter

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Betty L. Carpenter,

born on December 6,1929 in Mason City, Iowa to Ross and Alma

Kew, has left us.

Living a blessed life of 88 years has passed away on March 22,

2018 at the wonderful care facility she called home for the past 5

years, Auburn Ravine Terrace, in Auburn, CA.

She was surrounded by her loving family through the last week

of her life, passing peacefully away, just as she wanted.

Betty, her mom and dad moved to Long Beach, CA when she

was 14 where she spent most of her life, until she moved to Grass

Valley, CA in 1977. She was preceded in passing by her husband of

49 years, John Carpenter, and her son, Michael Carpenter.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Sherrine Crowley and

husband Jim Crowley, her son, David Carpenter and daughter-inlaw

Alice Carpenter. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and their

spouses, and 13 great-grandchildren who called her "GG."

Family meant everything to Betty, and they will join together

to celebrate her life and what a wonderful mother and grandmother

she was. Several of her 8 nieces and 5 nephews and their family

members will join together with the family to share stories, smiles,

and tears, celebrating the unconditional love she shared with each

of them.