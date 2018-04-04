Obituary of Betty L. Carpenter
April 4, 2018
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Betty L. Carpenter,
born on December 6,1929 in Mason City, Iowa to Ross and Alma
Kew, has left us.
Living a blessed life of 88 years has passed away on March 22,
2018 at the wonderful care facility she called home for the past 5
years, Auburn Ravine Terrace, in Auburn, CA.
She was surrounded by her loving family through the last week
of her life, passing peacefully away, just as she wanted.
Betty, her mom and dad moved to Long Beach, CA when she
was 14 where she spent most of her life, until she moved to Grass
Valley, CA in 1977. She was preceded in passing by her husband of
49 years, John Carpenter, and her son, Michael Carpenter.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Sherrine Crowley and
husband Jim Crowley, her son, David Carpenter and daughter-inlaw
Alice Carpenter. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and their
spouses, and 13 great-grandchildren who called her "GG."
Family meant everything to Betty, and they will join together
to celebrate her life and what a wonderful mother and grandmother
she was. Several of her 8 nieces and 5 nephews and their family
members will join together with the family to share stories, smiles,
and tears, celebrating the unconditional love she shared with each
of them.