Obituary of Betty Eilene Ricker

Betty Eilene Ricker died peacefully at home on July 17, 2018. A private family memorial was held in August.

Betty was born on January 26, 1925 in West Virginia, the second of three daughters. The family moved to the Midwest where Betty grew up on a farm with her parents Polly and Wally and her sisters Lou and Sue. Betty loved feeding the chickens and tending the garden. She graduated high school with an emphasis on secretarial skills and moved to Washington, DC where she worked at the Supreme Court. It was there she met her husband, Robert Gerald Ricker (Bob). Betty and Bob were married after the War when Bob graduated from the Naval Academy. They traveled the world together until he left the Navy in 1955 to join the family business in Oakland, California. Betty and Bob settled in the Bay Area where they raised their children and opened their home to multiple foreign exchange students. After Bob retired, the Rickers moved to Penn Valley. They loved the peace and tranquility of the California foothills and the many friends that they made there.

Betty truly loved her family and was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren, volunteering in the schools and scouting. In her Bay Area and Grass Valley churches she particularly enjoyed Bible study groups. She was an avid skier, tennis player, and dancer, and shared these passions with her family and friends. She also loved entertaining, gardening, cooking, and shopping. She is well remembered for her generous nature and effortless style.

She is survived by five children, (Coreen (Stephen), Dean (Ute), Robert (Karin), James (Beth) , and Hadi (Shari); eleven grandchildren Ashley, Colin, Sarah, Julian, Max, Hannah, Christopher, Kaitlin, Alex, Cameron, and Nick; five great grandchildren Pierce, Eliza, Andrew, Katharine, and Kian as well as seven nieces and nephews Fritz, Lori, Carl, Kay, Linda, Sandy, and Gerald.

Betty was preceded in death by Bob in 2011 and by her sisters.

Betty's family extends their deepest gratitude and thanks to the many family and professional caregivers who cared for Betty, as well as the friends and neighbors who brightened her last days. Even a quick visit with a friend or neighbor over a strong cup of coffee made Betty smile. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please do something kind for your neighbor or donate to your local hospice.