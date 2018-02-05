Obituary of Betty Dorville

Elizabeth Ellen (Betty) Dorville passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on January 26, 2018.

Betty was born on June 6, 1921, in Grass Valley at Jones Hospital to George and Florence Clara Uren.

At the age of 10 a 13-year-old boy named Tommy moved in next door and told her "When we get old enough, I'm going to marry you". They were married after she graduated from Grass Valley High School. They raised a family and lived the rest of their lives in Grass Valley. She enjoyed square dancing, travelling, and was a pink lady at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for over 30 years working mainly in the emergency room.

Her greatest joy in life was always family, she just loved watching and nurturing the next generations. She was able to attend the births of all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Jerry (Sharlene) Dorville; daughters Sherrie (Paul) Rankin and Bonnie DeNoble; grandchildren Tom (Belinda) Dorville and Rebecca Dorville, Chris (Rick) Brumfield, Joanne (Nicholas) Pugh, Katie (Danny) Granholm, Pete Feickert and Jim (Mia) Feickert; great grandchildren, Paul (Michelle) Brumfield, David (Joanna) Brumfield, Samantha (Josh) Noxon, Tahnee (Conor)Henry, Ben Granholm, Kaycee (Mike) Strong, and Stefan Feickert; great great grandchildren Savannah and Alliyah Noxon, P.J. Brumfield, Joel Brumfield, and Chance and DaniRae Strong.

She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life Thomas John Dorville.

At her request no services will be held. Any remembrances should be directed to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.