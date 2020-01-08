Obituary of Betty Cross

Betty Boyden (Moffett) Cross, aged 96, a resident of Spring Hill Manor, was called home to her Lord on December 28, 2019. Betty was born on May 30, 1923, on a corn farm in Milford, Iroquois County, Illinois to William and Rella (Clinard) Boyden, the sixth of ten children. She grew up without running water or electricity until her early teenage years. She attended the University of Illinois until WWII broke out, when she went to originally work for Montgomery Ward in Chicago; she loved her years living and working in Chicago. Betty married George Harry Moffett after the war and moved with him to Grass Valley where she gave birth to her son, Charles Moffett. Betty and Chuck moved to Oakland in 1951. She married Richard Cross and later had her daughter, Victoria. Betty lived all over the Bay Area, including El Cerrito, Pinole, San Jose and Fremont. She retired to Grass Valley in 1994 and was very active with her church, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, making dozens of loaves of Irish soda bread, Rockford sock monkeys and handmade Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls to be sold at their annual Victorian Christmas.

Betty is survived by her son Charles (Jeri) Moffett of Fort Smith, AR, daughter

Victoria (Larry Boring) Cross of Gaithersburg, MD, grandson David (Susan) Moffett of Fort Mohave, AZ, grandson Matthew (John Woodworth) Moffett of Tulsa, OK and four great grandchildren: Christopher, Amanda, Scout and Kord Moffett. We will miss you mom, granny, and great granny every day; we love you.

A Memorial Service will be held later this spring at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, friends will be notified. Donations can be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church or Sierra Club.