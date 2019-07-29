Obituary of Betty Benthin

On July 21st, 2019 our beloved Betty left us to be with the angels. She touched so many lives with her thoughtfulness and generosity. Her devotion to family was exceptional. Betty battled cancer for many years without complaining and while trying to live life to the fullest.

Betty worked in banking before becoming Secretary to the Superintendent of Grass Valley School District. She retired in 2009 to spend time with family, gardening, and camping.

Betty is survived by her husband Jerry of 36 years, son Scott (Tena) Fisher, mother Violet Colton, brother Douglas (Betsey) Colton, sister Janice (William) Carr and three grandchildren; Devon, Seth and Alyssa Fisher.

Donations to Hospice in her name would be appreciated.