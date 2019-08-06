Obituary of Bettierose (Epperson) Davis

On July 17th 2019 at 92 years of age our beloved grandmother, Bettierose (Epperson) Davis, left this earth. She has now begun her journey to be with her beloved great-grandson, Quincy Silva, and daughter, Melodea Davis. Bettierose was the last of 10 children and will join her mother Rosie, father William, sisters Leona, Winifred, Ruby, Faye, and Stella along with

brothers Ruel, Wallace, Billy, and Henry. She is survived by her daughter Kimberlea Davis, grandchildren Chonea (Tom), Shanon, Justen, Angel, Christopher, Seth and Daisy, great-grandchildren Gavin, Bailey, Keiley, Amber, Tristan, and

Ela-Swiftfeather as well as great-great-grandchild Kaden. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, a large extended family, and her faithful canine companion T’behm.

Bettierose was born in Quincy, California and was a respected elder among the Mountain Maidu people.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be returning home to be buried alongside her father at the Stiver Cemetery outside

the town of Quincy on August 10th, 2019. Afterwards there will be a ‘share a dish and memory of Bettierose’ potluck at Gansner Park from 12pm to 5pm.

The family would like to give special thanks to: One Source for their compassionate caregivers that were here for Bettierose; Hospice of the Foothills for allowing Bettierose to make her transition with dignity; and to Chapa De Indian

Health for their many years of support and services provided for Bettierose. We would ask that all donations be made to One Source or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

We love you gram.