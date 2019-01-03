Obituary of Bette A. Sauer

Bette A. Sauer died quietly on December 5, 2018. She was born on December 10, 1932 in Burchard, Nebraska as Billie Mae Eisner to Henry Eisner and Muriel Eisner (Nelson). Bette's family moved to Nevada County when she was an infant. She attended school in Grass Valley and married Robert Sauer in 1948. Besides helping her husband with their growing logging operation, Bette owned a restaurant, earned a nursing degree, and then worked as a supervisor at DeWiitt and Fairview State Hospitals. In the 1970's she began working at McClellan Air Force Base as a graphic

illustrator, and later retired as a supervisor. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom she dedicated herself in retirement.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert; children, Ed, Rosemary Duehring, and Tony (Katherine); her grandchildren, Stephanie (Rachel) Sauer, Krysta (Tyler) Blake, Austin Duehring, Aubrey (Nick) Nesbitt, Michael Duehring, Colleen Thompson-Kuhn, Laura Thompson-Kuhn; as well as her three great-grandchildren, Jack Nesbitt, Duke and Penelope Blake, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Joe; son-in-law, George Duehring; brothers, Gene and George Eisner; and sister Margie Jenkins. Bette will be missed by her entire family and those she touched with her love, support and quiet generosity.

A memorial will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers do something special for someone in need.