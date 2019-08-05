Obituary of Beth Ann Reinl

Beth Ann Reinl passed away on July 23, 2019 in Penryn, CA. She was 47.

A funeral mass with be held at noon on Friday August 23, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley.

Beth was born on March 13,1972 in Sacramento to Herb and Diane Reinl. She attended McClatchy Highschool, completing her education there. After high school she worked at Pride Industries, and later in other adult programs.

Beth participated in Special Olympics and especially liked swimming, golf, and softball. In 1999, as part of the Golden Girls softball team she competed in the Special Olympics World Games in Raleigh, N.C. where her team earned a silver medal. Beth also loved to dance and enjoyed square dancing with the Guys and Dolls, Sacramento, a handicapped square dance club. She also loved riding horseback on Marzan, her riding class horse. She liked to go on cruses and the big ships and also traveled to Europe with her parents.

We will miss her very much. She achieved much and exceeded our expectations.

She is survived by her parents, Herb and Diane Reinl; brothers Jeffrey, Stephen (Wendi), nephews; Ricky and Cameron; nieces; Haley, Emily, Samantha, aunts; Mary Ellen Kiernan (Michael) of Sacramento , CA and Bette Jeane Zito (Philip) of Santa Rosa, CA.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Herbert and Jane Reinl, and Joseph and June Pirtz.

In leu of flowers donations can be made to the Special Olympics.