Obituary of Bernice A. Vieira

Funeral Services for Bernice A. Vieira will be held on Saturday, February 16 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Grass Valley. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 12:30 pm with the Funeral Mass at 1 pm. A reception for all her family and friends will follow at Easterly Hall. During a private committal service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband Tom at Deer Creek Cemetery in Nevada City.

Bernice was a loving mother, grandmother (Vova), and friend to many. She was devoted to her family. Music and shopping were her passion. In her youth, she enjoyed attending dances. Bernice always took pride in all that she did. She had an incredible attention to detail. She worked on farms and in many food factories for several years before joining Union Hill School District as the lunch lady. She adored being a part of the childrens' lives.

Bernice was married to Thomas Antone Vieira Sr., the "love of her life" for almost 65 years. She is survived by her daughter Judith Mello, Thomas Vieira Jr., and David Vieira (deceased); daughters-in-law Penny Vieira, Vickie Prechter, and Monica Frohreich; and eleven grandchildren; Zena Mello, Logan Mello, Ali Metzler, Megan Graham, Jamie Vieira, Daniel Vieira, Aron Vieira, Erick Vieira, Beverly Vieira Wilson (deceased), Thomas Vieira IV, and Lance Vieira, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Bernice was the only child of Manuel and Margaret Mello who immigrated from the Azores. She was born in Atwater, raised in Oakland, and attended Fremont High School. Tom and Bernice raised their family in Castro Valley then moved to Grass Valley where they lived for 40 years.

Bernice will be greatly missed and will live in our hearts forever.

The family would like to express appreciation to all the loving staff at Brunswick Village for the wonderful care they provided to Bernice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Hill School District and Bearcats Discovery Center, 10879 Bartlett Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

