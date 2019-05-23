Obituary of Bernard Gregory Magness

Bernard Gregory Magness, passed away in Roseville on May 22, 2019. He was 92.

He was born January 29, 1927 in Waukeegan, Il to William Bertrand and Katherine (Stoffel) Magness. Mr. Magness served in the Navy from 1945 – 1947 and graduated with an Associate’s Degree from Pierce College.

Mr. Magness married Marian Peiffer Sept. 17, 1955 in Los Angeles, CA. He was employed as grocery clerk for 27 years. Mr. Magness hobbies included Hawaiian music on lap steel guitar, antique toys and reading.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Marian Magness of Grass Valley; children Elena Magness and Wendy Magness of Simi Valley, CA, Kathy Lima of Hayden, ID, Bernie Magness of Reno, NV, Gregory Magness of Shingle Springs, CA and Tim Magness of Lebanon, Ohio; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Mr. Magness was preceded in death by his parents William and Katherine; brothers Calvin and William Magness.

Friends are welcome to attend a Recitation of the Rosary, at 7 p.m., on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary, 250 Race Street, Grass Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 58 East Oak Street, Colfax. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Colfax Cemetery, 180 N. Canyon and Cemetery Road, Colfax. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary – 273-2446.