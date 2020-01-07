Obituary of Ben Byrom

Ben Byrom passed away on January 1st, 2020. He was 85.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Ben was born August 21, 1935 to Edward and Lottie Byrom. He was born in Mangum, Ok.

At the age of 17 he entered the U.S. Marines where he then served in battle in Korea. He served for three years and reached the rank of Corporal.

Ben met and married Margaret Kennedy on May 26, 1956. Ben and Margaret had four children; Elizabeth, Edward, Abigail, and Matthew. After retiring Ben and Margaret enjoyed a life full of travel, gold, good friends, and spending time with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.