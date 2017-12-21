Obituary of Beatrice A. Thompson

Beatrice A. Thompson passed away December 15, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 84.

She was born July 29, 1933 to parents Manuel and Juana Reyes.

Beatrice is survived by Harold "Sonny" (Michelle) of Grass Valley, CA, Isidro "Sid" (Terry) of West Salem OR, 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and six great-greatgrandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husband Harold and daughters Gertrude and Athena.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.