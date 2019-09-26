Obituary of Barry Vance Avers

It is with heavy heart we inform you of Barry Vance Avers passing. He was born October 19th, 1956 and left us unexpectedly on September 13, 2019. He was survived by Janet Avers, 4 Children and 1 daughter-in-law; Angie Robinson, Ruthie Emmons, Joe Avers & Vance & Gabrielle Avers, 10 Grandchildren: Jesse Stratton, Jace McMillian, Alyssa Robinson, Andrew Avers, Jasmine Robinson, Jake Avers, Nikiya McMillian, Landon Avers, Lillyanah Avers, Layton Avers and 3 Great Grandchildren Karlie, Eli and Niklaus Stratton. His mother Patricia Avers and 2 Sisters; Cheryl Morrison and Karen Scanland. He was born in Richmond, South Carolina. His younger years were spent in the little Town of Washington. However; the majority of his life was spent raising his family in the Nevada City/Grass Valley area. He owned Barry Avers Land Surveying in Nevada City, California, where he recruited his family as his help. Barry was a devoted and wonderful father, grandfather, friend and coach. If he wasn’t coaching his children, he was right along the side of their coach helping wherever and whenever he could. He loved fishing with his family and friends. Being around his children and grandkids was where he got his most enjoyment. He participated in many of the field trips, always coming back more excited than the kids. Barry was that dad who truly enjoyed raising his children. He later moved to Reno to be close to his son and grandchildren. Here he and his 3 youngest grandchildren built and nurtured a community garden. In the few short years he was in Reno, he made many friends who he spoke of often. He will be missed by anyone who truly knew him. R.I.P. We love you dad, grandpa and friend.

We will be having a service for Barry on Saturday, September 28th 11:00 am the Spirit Filled Church Located at 3175 Goldy Way, Sparks, Nevada 89434

Following the service at 1:00p.m. we will be having a celebration of life for Barry at a Restaurant called Napa-Sonoma in Reno. Located at 550 W. Plumb Ln. Ste E, Reno, Nevada 89509. 775-826-0595