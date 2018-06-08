Obituary of Barbie Wilkins

Barbie Wilkins passed away on May 29, 2018 in her home surround with love. She was 68.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the family home.

Barbie was born December 11, 1949 to Eugene and Celia Wilkins in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

She loved to sing and play guitar. She was all about a party "Who Me" and was a popular artist at her home away from home Neighborhood Center of the Arts.

Her bright blue eyes, awesome smile and personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her brothers Donald (Chris) Miller, Richard (Terri) Wilkins, sister Patty Mittelstedt and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Celia, brothers Ed, Jeff, Barry and Dale Wilkins, and sisters Bonnie Schafer and Myrna Jacka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Neighborhood Center of the Arts, 200 Litton Drive, Suite 212, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.