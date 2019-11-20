Obituary of Barbara Tonin

Barbara Tonin passed away on November 12, 2019. She was 84.

Beloved mother and Mimi peacefully passed away while sleeping. Barbara is survived by her children Marena (Lou) Pereyra, Gina (Tim) Miller, Gregory ( Shannon) Tonin and 9 wonderful grandchildren.

Barbara was born in Detroit, MI on December 31, 1934, the third of eight children born to Rena and Norman Altz of Rochester, MI.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gino E Tonin of Susanville, CA. In 1959, while working for Douglas Aircraft, she met Gino. They wed in London, England on February 20, 1960. They settled in North Highlands, CA where she enjoyed a fulfilling career as an educator. Once retired, she and Gino moved to Soda Springs, CA. After 10 years in the mountains, they made their home in Grass Valley, CA where they lived for 16 years until finally moving to Folsom, CA.

Barbara cherished her family, her friends, her dog, Lassen, and being an I.B.M. (Italian By Marriage). Faith, Family & Friends were most important in Barbara’s life. She has joined Gino in Heaven and will remain in our hearts and memories forever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 10:30am at St Joseph Marello Catholic Church located at 7200 Auburn-Folsom Rd in Granite Bay, CA. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s name to Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services