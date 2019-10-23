Obituary of Barbara Reece

Barbara Reece

On Sunday October 6th 2019, in the embrace of her loving family, Barbara was born to eternal life.

She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years; Donald Elliott, her daughter Teresa Franklin and husband Mike Franklin, son Tony Rudeen and his wife Kelly Rudeen. Loving grandmother to, Robert Franklin, Sarah Franklin, Rachel Rudeen and Michelle Rudeen, along with six great grandchildren, Beau, Sydney, Jordan, Thomas, Olivia, and Bentley; three brothers, Dick Cecil, Chuck Cecil, Robert Cecil and three sisters, Marie Fulton, Cathy Bucher and Margaret Luciano and her dearly departed sister, Ginger Cecil. Barbara is also survived by her many loving relatives and wonderful friends. Barbara was never one to shy away from any and all of her family members and never knew a stranger.

Barbara was born in October of 1941 in San Francisco California to Thomas and Peggy Cecil. Barbara graduated from St. Elizabeth’s high school in 1959 and shortly thereafter began working for the Hartford Insurance agency, where she remained and prospered for over 24 years. Upon leaving the Hartford agency, she worked for Eagle Star Insurance for another 6 years. She then returned to school and acquired a degree in hospital administration for senior care. Barbara worked at Loma Linda University Medical Center, Encore Senior Village at Riverside and the Parkview hospital.

Upon retirement she moved to Grass Valley, California in order to be closer to her family and continued her work as a volunteer with the Cancer Aid Thrift Store.

Barbara was a member of the Lake Wildwood Choral Group. She was an individual who loved crafting, especially quilting, and making thoughtful gifts and items for her family and friends that were poignant and loving for each person.

A rosary is scheduled for 10:30 AM and a mass will start at 11AM on October 29, 2019 at St Patrick’s Church at 235 Chapel St. in Grass Valley, CA. A reception will follow. Father Raymond Bucher will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cancer Aid Thrift Store at 317 S. Auburn St. Grass Valley, CA 95945 Condolences can be sent to oakgirl@charter.net .

The family would like to thank Dr. David Campbell and staff for all of your kindness and support, and the Hospice of the Foothills for all of your support through these very difficult and challenging times.