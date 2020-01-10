Obituary of Barbara Lucente

Barbara Lee Havis Lucente passed away in Grass Valley on

January 8, 2020. She was 73 years old.

Services will be held this Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City. A Celebration of Life begins at 1:00 p.m. A Reception will follow.

Barbara was born on October 22, 1946 in Long Beach, CA to Thomas and Dorothy Kirk Havis.

She worked for StarKist becoming supervisor of accounts receivable.

Her later employment in Nevada County included twenty years at both Services for Transit

Aviation & Recreation and the Sheriff’s Department.

She met Don on a blind date in high school and later married on September 24, 1966.

Nicole was born seven years later. The family moved to Grass Valley in 1983.

Barbara was a devoted mother and volunteered at Union Hill School as room-mother,

lead school dance committees, and participated in planning Nicole’s 8th grade graduation.

While Nicole was in high school Barbara was the “cheer mom” to the cheerleading team. She never

missed a game, chaperoned away games, and took the cheerleaders for victory ice cream

whether the team won or lost. She also worked on the Senior Projects program.

She became a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, volunteering in

various positions on the service team and later became troop Registrar. Girls and adults alike

celebrated her as the “Craft Queen” as she taught innumerable crafts, and was widely recognized by her camp

name, “Pinecone”.

Barbara enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, cake decorating, sewing and crafting. She

promoted the spirit of friendship and acceptance in all areas of her life. She was steadfast, gentle,

generous, and caring. She was committed to the man she married – together for over 53

years. Don was the love of her life and Nicole was her joy.

Barbara is survived by husband Donald Lucente and daughter Nicole Lucente; sister Lynette Havis

Lipson (Leonard); brother Donald Bruce Toney; sister Janice Toney Reid (Gary); nieces and nephews;

aunt Hazel Kirk Morgan; step father Martin Boyajian; and step mother Georgette Pierone. Barbara was

preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Dorothy Kirk Havis; step father Christie Pierone; uncle

Richard Kirk and nephew Kenneth Lipson.

Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s name to Donner Mine Camp, Hospice of the

Foothills, Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center of Placer County, and Helping Hands Caregiver

Resource Center, Penn Valley.