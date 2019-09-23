Obituary of Barbara Ellen Eastman Elmore

Barbara Ellen Eastman Elmore was born December 30, 1934 in Sumner, Iowa, to parents Samuel and Vivian Eastman. She passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of September 2, 2019.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Barney Elmore and her brother Charles Eastman.

Barbara is survived by her children Cathie Lynn (Richard) Hooper of Grass Valley, Randal Lee (Amy) Elmore of Grass Valley, Steven Jon (Dena) Elmore of Grass Valley and Julie Anne (Norman) Babcock of Auburn; her sister Patricia Foorman (Marc) of Encino; her niece Candi Eastman; her nephew Christopher Eastman of Turlock; six Grandchildren and eight Great-Grandchildren.

Barbara “Barb” was raised in West Union, Iowa and graduated from West Union High School with the class of 1952. She sang in the concert choir as a soprano and performed solos, was active in the concert band playing French Horn and was chosen to participate with the Iowa All-State Concert Band. She performed in class plays and played the piano. She was a lady of many musical and theatrical talents!

After graduation, she became a telephone operator in West Union until she moved to Modesto to pursue the same work. There, she met husband Barney Elmore, a former marine who went on to be a Union Carpenter until his retirement. They married on July 3, 1955 in Carson City, NV and eventually settled in Chicago Park where Barb remained in the home her husband Barney built until her death.

Once her children were grown, Barb returned to work and retired as Assistant Post Office Master of the Chicago Park Post Office until 1999. She also served on the School Board for Chicago Park.

In Barb’s free time, she was an avid reader of mystery novels and enjoyed writing limericks and substitute words of a song for special occasions. She could create a poem for just about anything!

Barbara will be remembered for her quick wit, her ability to make friends and her kindness, goodness and faithfulness to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be private interment with family.