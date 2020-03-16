Obituary of Barbara Carpenter Richardson Duval

Barbara Carpenter Richardson Duval left this world on February 23rd, at the age of 83. A native of California, she passed peacefully with her family at her bedside. Born in 1926 to

C.J. and Hazel (Ornberg) Carpenter, she grew up in Livingston with her sisters Margaret and Pat. Barbara graduated from Livingston High School, received her BSN from USCF and MSN from CU, Denver. As well as rearing her children, when she was active in nursing for 60 years.

Married to Edwin Richardson in 1948, she assisted him in getting his Ph.D. in Education. They had seven children and lived in 15 states and Germany in their 27 years together. Barbara was later married to Oliver Duval for 23 years – living in her home in Nevada City and for 7 years in Yerington, NV.

She will be best remembered for her positive, caring attitude and strong work ethic as she spent her life helping others through her work in hospitals, Public Health agencies, volunteer nursing activities and Cancer support groups. With a strong belief in the mind/body/spirit connection, she imagined her own passing as her ‘spirit soaring into the next realm.’

She is survived by her children: Randy Richardson and family of Seattle, WA, Rudi Richardson and family of San Francisco, CA, Thaddeus Richardson and family of Santa Fe, NM, Quinn Fairchild of Des Moines, IA, Arne Richardson and family of Chandler, AZ, Gina Linton of San Francisco, CA and Lori Browning and family of Minden, NV.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. She requested that friends make donations in her name to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation – Cancer Center Support Groups.