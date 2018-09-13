Obituary of Barbara Carolyne (Seitz) Fitzhenry

Barbara Carolyne (Seitz) Fitzhenry passed away on Aug. 6 at the age of 95.

Barbara was born in San Francisco, CA to Francis and Marie Seitz, raised in Mill Valley, CA and attended Tamalpais High School where she met the love of her life, John Robert (Bob) Fitzhenry. At UC Berkeley, Barbara joined the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.

During WWII, she enlisted as a Wave in the Navy and later, she and Bob were married on August 8, 1944. They moved back to Marin in 1951 and raised their four children in Kentfield. Barbara was active in the Redwoods Presbyterian Church where she became involved in The Mississippi Box Program, adopting and supporting a family from that state for over 20 years. She was also involved in numerous volunteer activities in the county.

In retirement, Barb and Bob moved to Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley, CA and traveled extensively until Bob's passing in August of 1990. Her last four years were spent at Eskaton Retirement Home.

She is survived by her children, Jack (Pam), Colleen Stockwell (Barry), Patrick (Jackie), and Michael, along with 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her sister, Francis (Seitz) Pettit of Pullman, WA.

Barbara remained physically and mentally active until her last days. She was continually reading, doing her Sudoku and crossword puzzles, and playing tile rummy with her grandchildren, along with taking daily walks. She was an avid Giants fan through thick and thin.

She and Bob provided their children with wonderful summers at Lake Tahoe and her grandchildren with countless memories of their time at Lake Wildwood. She loved Maui and passionately shared that love with her family. When away from home, her children and grandchildren loved receiving her care packages containing, among other things, her beloved spice coffeecake.

She had waited for 28 years to be reunited with our Dad. If you want to honor our Mom, spend time with your family … that is what she would have wanted.