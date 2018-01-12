Obituary of Autumn Hong Baker

Autumn Hong Baker passed peacefully on January 6, 2018 in Grass Valley, California.

She had a long and fulfilling life and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Tien Pham; her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, January 19, 2018 at St. Patrick's Church with burial to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.