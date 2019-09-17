Obituary of Autumn Heather Whittlesey

Autumn Heather Whittlesey passed away on August 22nd, 2019 after a short illness. She was 45.

Autumn was born on August 25th, 1973 to Charles Whittlesey and Carolyn Phillips.

Autumn was a true California girl, spending her life in North San Juan, Paradise, San Diego, Sacramento, Georgetown and living the last decade of her life in her own apartment in Placerville.

Autumn had a passion for independence. She was a member of People First and served in a leadership role for this self-advocacy group. Over the years, Autumn also participated in Special Olympics. She won numerous trophies and medals in bowling, track & field and weight lifting.

Autumn always had something to say about football, especially for her beloved 49ers! In the off season, she spent her time watching horror movies and hanging out with her friends and family. She never missed a family reunion or Whittlesey get together! She was also known for her smile, infectious laughter and her commitment to live her life on her own terms.

Autumn was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Phillips, her grandparents Taber & Isabelle Whittlesey, Walter Phillips and Agnes Fuller. She is survived by her father and step-mother, Charles & Sherry Whittlesey, her step-father Ed Blake and his wife Marlene, her aunt Patty Leoni, her brother Kevin Yankton, her sister and brother-in-law Michelle and Darrell Hannan, her darling niece Lily and her dear aunt Jeanie Milano. She is also survived by her trusted friends Cindy Powell and Carrie Stockton, the whole Whittlesey clan as well as many extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at the North San Juan Methodist Church on Sunday, October 6th at 11:30am. A potluck will follow at the North San Juan Senior Center.