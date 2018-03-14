Obituary of Augustine “Tino” C. Tassone

Augustine "Tino" C. Tassone passed away peacefully on March 6, 2018. He was 77.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at St. Canice Catholic Church, 317 Washington Street, Nevada City. A Celebration of Life from will follow from 2 to 5 p.m., at St. Canice Center, 236 Reward Street, Nevada City.

Tino was a 1966 graduate of University San Francisco and the U.S.F. School of Law. He was an attorney for 51 years in Grass Valley. He was a member of the Nevada County Bar Association and California Bar Association.

He enjoyed fly fishing, golfing, was a past member of Toastmasters and Nevada County Country Club and an active member of Grass Valley Sportsmen's Club.

He was deeply loved and will be missed by all. He was known for his kindness and fairness to all.

He is survived by his family: Salvatore Tassone S.J., John (Sharon) Tassone, Mary Grace Tassone, Mary Barbara Tassone (Frank) Sobrero, Mary Frances Tassone (Duke) Holdcroft, David (Holly) Tassone, Gerard (Lisa) Tassone, and Julianna Tassone. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Salvatore and Elizabeth (Leone) Tassone and his brothers Louis, Anthony and Joseph Tassone.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Parkinson's Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.