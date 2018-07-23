Obituary of Aubrey J. Dunbar, Jr. “Jim”

Aubrey J. Dunbar, Jr. "Jim", passed away Monday, July 9, 2018 in his home after a lengthy battle with ALS. Ila, his wife of 59 years, was by his side. Jim was 83.

A "Celebration of Life" is planned for Saturday, August 4, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Squirrel Creek Ranch, 12971 Squirrel Creek Road, Grass Valley, CA. Please feel free to bring a favorite dish to share. A private inurnment will follow at a later date. Jim was born March 25, 1935 in Santa Ana, CA to Aubrey and Amanda Dunbar. Jim's family moved to Western Nevada County in 1939 when they purchased a ranch on Garden Bar Road. Jim spent his early education attending the small two-room Wolf School. He graduated from Placer Union High School in Auburn in 1953 and continued dairy ranching until an unfortunate accident in 1954 required him to close the dairy which ended his farming days. Jim won awards for dairy cattle showmanship at fairs and FFA events including the Cow Palace in San Francisco.

After recovery from his accident, still unable to work for some years, Jim joined the US Army National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge. Then in 1958 he took a summer job in Downieville as a water truck driver for Robinson Timber. While in Downieville he met Ila Mae Williams and on July 12, 1959 they married.

Jim continued as a logging truck driver with Robinson Timber for a number of years. In 1963 he began his career as a Transport Manager with Toms Sierra Company in Colfax, retiring 40 years later on a Friday. The following Monday he began as Safety Director with Robinson Enterprises; working in that position until December 2017 when he retired a second time.

Jim was active in the Pleasant Ridge School commuity serving many years on the school board as well as president of the Parents Club. He was a lifetime member of the Grass Valley Elks #518, charter member of the Alta Sierra Country Club, and a 20 year member of the Grass Valley Rifle Rod & Gun Club; sponsored by his late brother, Bob Dunbar. Jim's passion was yard work; always a hard worker and rarely took a vacation.

He loved his family and home life; a great man who will be truly missed by his family and many friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Aubrey and Amanda Dunbar and brother Bob. Survived by his loving wife, Ila and their three daughters: Tamera Stroh, Kelly Dunbar (husband Gary Whatley), and Kim Dunbar. Grandchildren Nicole (husband Aaron Moe, sons Dylan Thomas and Conner Moe), Ashley Dunbar and husband Zackary (and son Jaxson), Zachary (wife Jordan & daughter Kassidy) Stroh and Dakota Stroh. Survived by sisters Mikie, Billi and Mary, nieces and nephews; and, also survived by his beloved "fur friends" (English Bulldogs: Rio and Neeto).

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ALS Assn., 2717 Cottage Way #17, Sacramento, CA 95825 or Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 94945