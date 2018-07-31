Obituary of Aubrey J. Dunbar, Jr. ‘Jim’
July 31, 2018
Aubrey J. Dunbar, Jr. "Jim" passed away Monday, July 9, 2018 in his home after a lengthy battle with ALS. Ila, his wife of 59 years, was by his side. Jim was 83. A "Celebration of Life" is planned for Saturday, August 4, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Squirrel Creek Ranch, 12971 Squirrel Creek Road, Grass Valley, CA. Please feel free to bring a favorite dish to share. A private inurnment will follow at a later date.
