Obituary of Arthur Roy Mathew

Arthur Roy Mathew passed away at his home on February 2, 2018. He was 101 years old. He passed peacefully with family members present after a brief illness. Art was born January 1, 1917 in Fairmont Nebraska. He moved with his family to San Jacinto, California in 1927 attending grammar school and high school there. After finishing school he married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Hawes and moved to San Diego where he worked for both San Diego Gas and Electric and then Consolidated Aircraft Factory. Drafted in 1945 to the US Army he served until the end of war as an infantry platoon leader. After military service he returned to the San Jacinto Valley where he was employed in the construction industry until he moved to the maintenance department of the Hemet Unified School District where he worked until his retirement in 1974. Art and Marge moved to Nevada County in the fall of 1974. Residing in Nevada County until his death with a brief stay for 3 years in Portola, California.

He is survived by his son Gil (Kathy) Mathew; three granddaughters, Ronda Mathew of Roseville CA, Laura Greenhaw, Kristian Wilson of Browns Valley, CA; 5 Great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Marjorie Mathew and sons Ronald G. Mathew and James A. Mathew both of Nevada County.