Obituary of Arnold D. Gutman

Arnold D. Gutman passed away on October 28, 2019. He was 80.

A celebration of life is planned for June 2020 in Downieville.

Arnold was born June 25, 1939 in San Francisco. Graduated from UC Berkeley in February 1962 with a BS in Organic Chemistry. He was employed by Stauffer Chemical Research Center in Richmond, retiring after 30 years with 103 patents for original compounds.

Moved to Downieville in 1992. He was a member of Downieville Volunteer Fire Department. Planning commission and elected in 1996 to first of three terms as District 1 County Supervisor.

Survived by his wife of 45 years, Kevel: sons David William (Carmen) and Noal Samuel (Kristen) and four grand-daughters. Also survived by former wife Vicki Grant and sister Lois Moline.