Obituary of Arlene DaVault

Arlene DaVault passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at home with her family gathered by her side. She was born on November 24, 1937.

Arlene was one of ten children who came to settle in Visalia, CA in the 1940's. She married Don DaVault January 3, 1958 and moved to Grass Valley in 1968. She loved yard sales and gardening. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

Arlene is survived by her husband Donald C. DaVault; son Terry G; daughter Lisa (Steve) A. Ramos; grandsons Justin S. and Tyler M., Deme, Tyler B., Blake A. and Cole A. DaVault and Tucker Ramos; granddaughters Cheyanne J. Ramos and Gracie Ramos; her sister Nancy J. Joos as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son Daryl C. DaVault and numerous brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.