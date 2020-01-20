Obituary of Arlena (Walton) King

Arlena (Walton) King transitioned peacefully on December 30, 2019, ending this phase of a remarkable journey spanning almost 98 years. Born to Simon and Betty Walton in Cox’s Mills, West Virginia, Arlena was their first child and the oldest of six.

Growing up on the farm meant having lots of chores to do and she shared stories about the farm with her family throughout her life. Always a curious person, she decided to go to Glenville WV State Teachers College and earn her teaching credential. We have a cherished photo of her teaching in a one-room schoolhouse on Big Run. Later, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a WAVE and was stationed at Barber’s Point, Hawaii during World War II.

During this time, she met her first husband, and after the war they moved to San Francisco where they welcomed a daughter, Alice and a son Bill. Later, as a single mom, she raised her children, returned to S.F. State College to earn a California teaching degree. She graduated Cum Laude, and had a career as a teacher and administrator for the San Francisco Unified School District until her retirement. Alice and her family lived in the SF Bay Area and Bill moved to Maui where he married and raised his family.

Along the way, she met her second husband, Francis King, and they lived in San Francisco, being active in the Order of the Eastern Star and the Masonic Lodge. They bought a country house in Rough and Ready, CA. After Fran’s passing, she moved to the Rough and Ready house full-time, and made friends playing bingo and taking trips and cruises.

Arlena is survived by her long-time companion, Larry, sister, Evelyn Jean, her daughter, Alice (Mitch), daughter-in-law, Maxine, four grandchildren, Julie (Veronica), Billy, Lena and Jared (Jovita) and five great-grandchildren, Brysen, Jayden, Luke, Janiva and Jessa. She was predeceased by her brothers, Clifford and Glenn, her sisters, Fay and Golda, her husband, Fran and son, Bill.

We would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at the Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Grass Valley for their outstanding nursing and care during Arlena’s last year and a half of a wonderful and amazing journey.

The family will be holding a private service. Contributions in Arlena’s memory may be made to non-profit organization Pacificans Care, P.O. Box 875, Pacifica, CA. 94044.