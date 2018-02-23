Obituary of Arlen Bradley Cartwright

Arlen Bradley Cartwright passed away on February 20, 2018 in his home after a lengthy struggle with cancer, his wife by his side. He was 80.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced soon.

Arlen was born April 6, 1937 in Grass Valley at his aunt's home, the first son born to Floyd & Nellie Cartwright. He was raised in Grass Valley and after graduating with the NUHS Class of 1955, he was drafted into the US Army where he served for 2 years before coming home to marry his sweetheart, Ida Mae Temple of Auburn, on August 29, 1959.

His CDF career began in 1959 and for an extended period during his 34 employment he was the youngest CDF Division Chief. As Operations Officer in the Butte Unit, for a seven-year period, he was responsible for overseeing all fire prevention, fire control and fire law enforcement. As Chief of the Administrative Division, for nine years, he was responsible for effective management support, budgeting, public relations, safety, training, personnel transactions and Affirmative Action Program. He was also a Superintendent for four years of a 120 person Conservation Camp in Tehama County, and a member of the statewide CDF Arson Investigation Unit as well as Incident Commander of several large fires. He retired in 1990.

His passions were fishing, camping, photography, extensive travel, visiting 75 countries and all of the USA, comprehensive genealogy, grandchildren and great grandchildren and being among his friends.

He was a past president and board member of the statewide 1200 member CDF 25 year club; also a President of the CDF Wagon Train, as well as a past President and a 20 year member of the Grass Valley Rifle Rod & Gun Club. He was also a 37 year member of the Native Sons of the Golden West. Arlen was inducted into the Nevada County Softball Association Hall Of Fame "FASTPITCH".

Arlen will be missed by his many friends; as well as his classmates of the Class of 1955, GV Rifle Rod & Gun Club, NSGW and CDF Family.

He survived by his loving wife of 58 years Ida; son Alan (Suzi) Cartwright; granddaughters Ashton (David) Southworth; Alyssa Cartwright; great grandchildren Ava and Lucas Southworth, Vicky and Jim Richardson; brothers Wayne (Edie) Cartwright, Larry (Nancy) Cartwright, as well as nieces, nephews and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Nellie Cartwright; brother Eugene and his wife Arlene, as well as their son Bill Cartwright.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or SNMH Cancer/Infusion Center P. O. Box 1810, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.