Obituary of Antonio Ambrosio Avelar

Antonio Ambrosio Avelar passed away on July 20, 2018 in his home in Grass Valley. He was 83.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday July 30, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Arcata, CA., with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Eureka, CA.

Antonio was born on January 6, 1935 in Portugal on the island of Flores, Azores Portugal to Jose de Avelar and Maria Almeida Ambrosio de Avelar. Antonio was married to his wife, Mary Toste Avelar, for 55 years. He attended school in the Azores and served in the military for two years on the island of Terceira, Azores. He emigrated from Portugal to the U.S. in 1961 and settled in Humboldt county where he lived for over 40 years. He later moved to Grass Valley to be closer to family.

Antonio enjoyed gardening, taking walks, and traveling; visiting the Azores, and going on cruises with his granddaughter, family, and friends. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Parish in Arcata, and later St. Patrick's in Grass Valley.

Antonio will be missed by all. He was a great man who was loved by everyone. He had a great sense of humor and made us all laugh.

Antonio is survived by his wife, Mary Avelar; his son Leonel Avelar; granddaughter Julia Avelar; daughter-in-law Laura Avelar; brother Joe M. (Natalia) Avelar of Arcata; sister Lucila (John) Pimenentel of Tiverton, RI; sister Fatima Avelar of Flores, Azores; aunts Maria Avelar of Livermore, Maria C. Fialho of the Azores; brother-in-law John (Edite) Toste of Arcata and numerous nieces and nephews from Arcata, RI, and the Azores.

Antonio was preceded in death by his parents Maria Almeida Avelar and Jose de Avelar, and numerous aunts and uncles.

