Obituary of Anthony “Tony” James Pate

On November, 27, 2018, Anthony "Tony" James Pate suffered a catastrophic heart-attack and passed away while doing what he loved… working in the woods.

Tony was born in Auburn, CA. to Lorraine and James Pate on July, 10, 1974. Tony grew up with stories of his father who drove logging trucks and his Grandfather who was a tree "faller" so it is no surprise that Tony's first love was logging. With the logging industry not as robust in California as it once was, he "experimented" with other lines of work, like long-haul trucking & construction, but he always came back to working in logging. If you asked him, he would have said, "It's in his blood".

To the casual observer Tony was "rough around the edges" and difficult to get along with. But to friends and family he was a big Teddy Bear. Tony was ready and quick to help whenever someone had a need, whether it was a ride to Sacramento, laying a floor, or fixing a car. He would have been the first to say he was not an expert, but he was ready and willing to help.

Tony is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lorraine (Ray) Lewis of Auburn, CA; his sister Tammy Bear of Grass Valley; half-sister Tami Brooks Mcginty; step brothers Michael and Matthew Lewis; nieces Jodi and Ashley Bear, as well as great nephews Jason Ratto and Jack Brooks.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Rough and Ready Community Hall, 14550 Rough & Ready Hwy.