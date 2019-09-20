Obituary of Anthony Miller

Anthony Miller passed away on August 23, 2019. He was 74.

There will be a private memorial.

Anthony was born on December 2, 1944 in Illinois to Madeline and Anthony Miller.

He loved his family, art, traveling on cruises, and working on his property since 1977. He has worked from home as an author, having published two books: “Cero’s Gold” and “Call Me Tiffany”.

He is survived by his wife, four children, and seven grandchildren.