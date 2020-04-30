Obituary of Anne Renee Antaya Feeley
Anne Feeley
Anne Renee Antaya Feeley, born July 30, 1951-April 11, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Anne Feeley. She will be remembered for her generosity, her love of life and her love of her two beautiful grandsons.
Anne was born in Sorel, Quebec, Canada and moved to Tahoe in 1970. She loved being outside, traveling, enjoying a good meal, murder mystery TV and laughing with friends and family. She had the biggest heart and a great sense of humor. She was never one to color in the lines and her brave spirit was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Patrick Feeley, son Matthew Feeley, daughter Lindsey Skoglund, son in law John Skoglund, grandsons Benjamin and Samuel Skoglund, Brother Pierre and sisters Josette, Danielle, Dominique, Marie-Claude and Nathalie and many loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held when we can all safely be together again.
