Anne B. Dobson passed away on May 8, 2018. She was born on April 10, 1940. She was from Omaha, NE.

Anne is survived by husband Ian Dobson; daughter Laurin Gilbreath; grandchildren Eva, Ellie, Noah and Julia Gilbreath.

She was preceded in death by parents Virginia and Lawrence Baker.

A funeral mass will be held this summer in the San Francisco Bay Area. Date TBD.