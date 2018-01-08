Obituary of Annamaria S. Sauer

Annamaria S. Sauer of Nevada City passed away in her home on December 14, 2017 while being cared for by her husband Norm. She was born in 1943 in Budapest, Hungary and spent her youth there living in the basement of her parents' home after it was divided up by the Communists. Annamaria and her parents came legally to the United States in 1958 shortly after the Hungarian Revolution seeking safety for her father, freedom, and reuniting with her brother Karl Danyi.

Annamaria first lived in Los Angeles where she learned English at Dorsey High School. She worked at a car wash and saved blue chip stamps to afford her first set of luggage. In October 1961, she married Richard Keene and they had two children, Kristina (Fresk) and Richard, Jr. With her knowledge of the German language, Annamaria worked as an archivist at Cal Tech until her marriage to Phillip Marcus brought a move with her children to Marin County, California. Living in Marin introduced Annamaria to working in her own nursery business, but when prolonged drought in the 70'S doomed that business, she ventured out and worked as a top salesperson for the Barkley Meat Company. First meeting Norm in August 1977, Annamaria and he were married on May 5, 1978, and in 1980 she had a second son, Norman III. By 1990 Annamaria became the manager/bookkeeper of Norm's law firm in San Francisco until they moved to Nevada City in December 2003.

Having lived behind an Iron Curtain of fear in Hungary, Annamaria naturally became a member of the Nevada County's Republican Women where the members recall her contributions to the club and our community fondly. In tribute it was said: "Our club benefited immensely. She was feminine, dignified, elegant, compassionate, funny, smart, devoted to her family, and a willing volunteer. No project was too large or too small and she spearheaded many."

Annamaria was passionately dedicated to family and friends. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She often delighted her family with favorite Hungarian dishes. She was the keeper of cherished family traditions. Annamaria was a master gardener and took great joy making her garden and home a beautiful place.

Annamaria had a great sense of style and an eye for beauty, a trait she shared with her son Norman III. Over the years, Annamaria made a positive difference in the lives of friends and acquaintances in need, by offering moral support and practical advice and assistance.

Annamaria is survived by her husband Norm, her three children, and four grandchildren. She will live on in their hearts and memories.

Annamaria's ashes will be maintained at Hooper and Weaver Cemetary in a joint vault with Norm. A memorial will be scheduled this spring. The family requests Annamaria's wish be honored that remembrances be made to Women of Worth.