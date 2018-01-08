Obituary of Anna May Van Dolson (née Robbins)

Anna May Van Dolson (née Robbins) was born in Olympia, Washington, on September 4, 1925. She passed away on December 14, 2017, at 92 years of age. Anna grew up in Oak View, California. When she was nearly sixteen, she moved to Vallejo, California, graduating from Vallejo Senior High School in 1943. After high school, Anna began work as a secretary at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard in the Badge and Identification Office. Soon after, Anna met George Van Dolson Jr. They were engaged in January, 1944, and married at St. Peter's Chapel on Mare Island on January 13, 1946, after George was honorably discharged from the US Navy Seabees. Anna and George remained in Vallejo raising a family and building a lifetime of memories.

Anna was a productive and proactive citizen. While her children attended Vallejo schools, she was very active in the various Parent-Teacher Associations for each of her children's schools. After serving as a PTA officer numerous times, Anna received an "Honorable Life Member" award from the Vallejo School District. At the same time, Anna also worked as a bookkeeper for a growing concrete construction company in Vallejo.

In 1959, George and Anna took up archery. George encouraged Anna to enter the Heavy Tackle Division at the National Archery Tournament held in Bend, Oregon, that year. She won, and became the Women's National Heavy Tackle Division Champion! In 1960 and 1961, Anna successfully defended her women's national champion title in Michigan and Arkansas, respectively.

Anna was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandparent. Among her treasured possessions are records and documents for every important family event. She also made extensive and complete family genealogies for both her and her husband's ancestors.

She held her family close to her even though often they were scattered far and wide in places such as Hawaii, Virginia, Africa, and Australia. After George passed away, Anna moved to Grass Valley where she could live near one of her daughters. She lived in Grass Valley for fourteen years.

Anna is survived by her daughters, Denise French of Waialua, Hawaii, Judy McVicker of Grass Valley, California, Patty Chew of Glade Hill, Virginia, and Cindy Loudon of Lancaster, California. Anna enjoyed fifty-seven years of marriage, ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Anna's family will miss her greatly. A family celebration of life will be held in mid-January.