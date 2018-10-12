Obituary of Ann Ruiz

In the early morning hours of September 27, 2018, Ann Ruiz passed away peacefully in her sleep. Ann was born on December 7, 1954 in New Jersey to John and Joan Hughes.

She was one of seven children and graduated from Clayton High, in Clayton New Jersey. After marrying David Link in 1976, they moved across country to Napa, California and had two children. In November 1996, she met Vic Ruiz and they were wed in June of 1997. Vic will always remember Ann as his loving life partner, who supported him through every step they took together in their journey. Her children, John and Alisha, will always remember their mom for her unconditional love and everlasting devoted support. She has a special connection with each one of her six grandchildren, Kayla, Andrew, Weslie, Braylen, Tyler, and Molly. Ann was a huge part of their everyday lives and they will remember her for her continued love and support by just being there, listening to them, encouraging them, comforting them, and always doing everything in her power to make them smile. She always put her grandchildren first, participated in their endeavors and showing constant encouragement along the way. She always had fun projects planned to do with them, 24-hour challenges, cooking, and

loved watching them play sports.

Ann was also known for her witty, sarcastic personality, always joking around and trying to make everyone laugh. She had an amazing ability to make a friend with any stranger that walked by. She enjoyed planning family vacations, camping trips, cruises and Disneyland with her family.

Our wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, was our rock, she had a smile that lit up the room, and even though she

was small in stature, she had a giant heart.

Ann was also survived by her daughter in-law Laura Link and son in-law Joe Sims, five siblings, Tommy, Joan, Carol, Eddie and Karen, nieces and nephews and many friends she had made along the way.

She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. We who knew her are grateful for the time we got with her; the love we received from her and her amazing smile will be forever imprinted into our thoughts.

There will be a private memorial with close friends and family on November 10, 2018 and her ashes will be spread in the ocean, which is the place she loved the most. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.