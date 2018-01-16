Obituary of Ann Henningsgard Hebert

Ann Henningsgard Hebert of Grass Valley passed away January 1, 2018. She was 93.

Ann is the daughter of Irma Tate, also a long-time resident of Grass Valley.

She was born in Houston Texas, and graduated from Ada Oklahoma High School, then moved to California. She married Jerome M. Henningsgard, whom passed in 1976, and eventually was married to Joseph Hebert until his death in 2006.

Ann returned to Grass Valley, becoming a member of the Esther/Rebekah's, and resided a year as a Noble Grand. She was also a lifelong member and volunteer of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of Abundant Life Fellowship.

She is survived by daughters, Diana Sherrod of Laguna Woods, CA and Jerianne Van Dijk of Grass Valley; five grandchildren, Stephen Sherrod, Kirsten Kitner, Jen Van Dijk, Joel Van Dijk, and Zoe Van Dijk, along with seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned. The date and details are pending. Please email jeriannepaint@gmail.com for further details.