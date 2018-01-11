Obituary of Anita Marie Mabey

Anita Marie Mabey passed away August 3, 2017. She was born January 27, 1947.

Please come to a Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 27, 2018, at Simple Truth Church Northpoint, 455 Sutton Way in Grass Valley, CA. There will be a presentation of Anita's life, an invitation to share personal memories, a closing and hors d'oeuvers bar.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Anita's name to Simple Truth Church Northpoint.