Obituary of Anita Marie Mabey
January 11, 2018
Anita Marie Mabey passed away August 3, 2017. She was born January 27, 1947.
Please come to a Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 27, 2018, at Simple Truth Church Northpoint, 455 Sutton Way in Grass Valley, CA. There will be a presentation of Anita's life, an invitation to share personal memories, a closing and hors d'oeuvers bar.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Anita's name to Simple Truth Church Northpoint.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Armed robbers steal thousands from Grass Valley auto store
- Nevada County citizen marijuana group gives final thoughts to supervisors
- Bear River High School grad Adrian Molina wins Golden Globe for best animated film ‘Coco’ (VIDEO)
- Recreational marijuana sales now legal in California, but not in Nevada County