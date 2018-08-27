Obituary of Angela Marie Rabak

Angela Marie Rabak went Home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 22, 2018 after having persevered valiantly with a neurologic illness for several years.

Loving devotion to family and faith sustained her to finish life well. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved husband and children.

She was born in Ontario, Canada in 1929 to Italian immigrant parents. She attended business college and then met and married the love of her life, Dario Rabak, in 1952. Social aptitude and a knack for bookkeeping made her his perfect partner in life and business. In addition to their successful business endeavors, she and Dario were instrumental in furthering a Catholic charismatic movement in the Bay Area and Full Gospel Businessman's Fellowship International.

Though small in stature, she is fondly remembered for her large, empathetic and generous heart.

Angela is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dario; her children, daughter Marie (George) and sons Frank (Karen), Anthony (Valerie); 3 grandchildren, Paul, Kathryn, Dario and 1 great grandchild, Christopher.

A funeral liturgy is scheduled 10 a.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Elster Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Angela's two favorite charities: St Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Salvation Army.

The family would like to thank Advanced Home Care, Sutter Visiting Nurses and Hospice, and all the caregivers who gave their dedication and heart-felt efforts to make our mother's final time on Earth a little more comfortable.

Arrangements are in care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.