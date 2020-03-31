Obituary of Amos Crew

Amos Crew

Amos Crew passed away on March 18, 2020 in Grass Valley, CA where he resided with his wife, Joy Breanna Crew. He was 29.

Amos was born on December 22, 1990 in Bryn Mawr, PA to John and Rodli Crew. He is survived by his wife, Joy Breanna Crew (Winters); parents John and Rodli Crew of Nevada City; brothers Owen Crew of Olympia Washington; Nathan Crew of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Caleb Crew of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; Aaron Crew of Nevada City; and sister Sarah Winters of Terre Haute, Indiana.

Amos was a strong and gentle man. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps.

Amos had an unusually brilliant mind. He was full of friendly competitiveness and unstoppable determination. As a result, he excelled in every pursuit to an extent that few others are capable of. He was, nevertheless, a very humble man. The most notable of his pursuits was loving others. Amos loved God, his wife, and his family with his whole heart. He loved well. He loved kids, and was an exceptional uncle, godfather and teacher, who made every child in his circle feel loved and important.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.