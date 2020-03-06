obituary of Amanda Rose Ann Knox

Amanda Rose Ann Knox, the only child of Daniel and Rhonda Knox, lost her battle with MS on January 14, 2020. She was 30 years old.

Lovingly called Mandy by her family and friends, she was diagnosed with a very progressive and debilitating form of MS at the age of 16. Her strong spirit and desire to stay as active as possible gave her the will and strength to continue doing what she loved. Mandy was born in Grass Valley, CA, in October of 1989.

During her time in the Girl Scouts, she sold the most boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in the entire Northern Mines Service Unit while only a Junior Scout in the fourth grade, something she was very proud of. Music was also very important in her life, as she was a talented percussionist that played different drums in both Jazz and Symphonic Bands, as well as marching in her middle and high school bands, Lyman Gilmore and Nevada Union. When the band was in need of new drumline equipment, Mandy started and operated a recycling program that generated enough money to purchase what was needed.

Mandy’s other hobbies included writing, video games, creating arts and crafts, taking walks and playing with the family’s Siberian Husky, Seska, who she had named as a puppy. “Sessie,” as the Husky was known, passed away shortly before Mandy.

Mandy worked for a while at Raley’s in Grass Valley, and during that time she met fellow co-worker Keith Tidwell. He became Mandy’s constant companion, best friend, love of her life, and caregiver until the end. They were together for 8 years.

As long as she was able, she loved to keep in touch with family and friends via Facebook. She enjoyed reading, and belonged to a book club of fancy leather-bound old stories such as Huckleberry Finn, etc. She loved to write and took online classes through the Institute of Children’s Literature in West Redding, CT. Mandy was intelligent and graduated a year ahead of her class from Nevada Union High School in 2006. She will be sorely missed by her friends, family, and all others who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather and grandmother Ray and Rene Knox, as well as numerous other family members.

Mandy is survived by parents Daniel and Rhonda Knox of Cedar Ridge, CA; significant other Keith Tidwell of Stevensville, MT; grandparents Sharon and Tom Hughes of Idaho; Elton and Melody Foote of Grass Valley, CA; Uncle Jim and Aunt Allison Foote; cousins Brice, Brock and Paige Foote, David, Elijah and Bethany Phillis, all of Idaho; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Mandy’s family would like to thank everyone who sent cards, donations, flowers, meals, and prayers. They are greatly appreciated.

A celebration of life for Amanda will be held on April 18th, 2020, at Nevada County Horseman’s Lodge in Grass Valley, CA, from 5 to 9pm. A light dinner, desserts, and beverages will be served.