Obituary of Alta Dallona

Alta Dallona – January 13, 1931 – February 17, 2019

Resident of Penn Valley

Alta was born to James & Gertrude Coon on January 13, 1931 in Caldwell, ID. She died at home on February 17, 2019, entering heaven in the early hours of the morning. She was a kind, friendly, cheery and gracious person with a deep love for her Savior & Lord Jesus Christ.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Alta enjoyed a busy life growing up with sisters (Hazel & Betty) and brother (Jim) in Idaho.

She met Richard and married on August 17, 1949 trading her rural life for life in Glendale then Danville, CA. They enjoyed their family and many friends. Working alongside Richard, Alta was part of their skiwear business retiring with him in 1989 to Lake Wildwood.

Among the activities, they enjoyed together were archery, tennis, water/snow skiing and golf. Alta was also a talented artist excelling in china painting. She enjoyed celebrating someone or a special day with delicious food and a table full of her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Lynda Myers (Buz), son Steve (Shawn), grandsons Jesse (Jamie), Joel (Alle), and Abram (Julie); Great grandchildren Morgan (Chandler), Alex, Gabe, Calvin, Ella, Marcel (Kristin), Brittany, Noah, Glory, Faith, Zack (Victoria), Ethan (Elizabeth), Jordyn, Judah, Benjamin and Levi; Great-great-grandchildren Rose, Riley, and Grace.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard and dear son Brian.

Alta was a member of Penn Valley Community Church for 26 years. A memorial for both Alta and Brian will be held on Thursday, March 14th at 4 p.m. at 17645 Penn Valley Drive in the Seventh–day Adventist Church. There will be a reception following. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kellermann Foundation, Living Well Medical Clinic or Hospice.