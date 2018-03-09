Obituary of Alma M. Franklin
March 9, 2018
Alma M. Franklin passed away March 3, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. She was born July 7, 1918 to parents Francisco & Maria Canonica in Genoa, NV. Alma married Wm W. Franklin November 1942 in Carson City, NV. She enjoyed gardening.
Alma is survived by daughter Nancy Peek Ives of Truckee, CA, daughter Patricia Therrell of Snohomish, WA, 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, parents and all siblings.
Direction is under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
