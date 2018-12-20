Obituary of Allison Kathleen Deily

Allison Kathleen Deily passed away December 14, 2018, at her home in Grass Valley. She was 28 years old.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 22 at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley. Allison was born to Dana and Brian Deily on September 25, 1990 in Grass Valley. She attended pre-school at Monalee's and Our Play House Too.

She attended Nevada City Elementary, Deer Creek and 7-Hills. She attended Nevada Union High School and CORR Charter School where she graduated

in 2008. In 2009, she became mother to Sunny Cheyenne Deily, who is her everything. She lived in Santa Cruz for two years where she was near

her beloved ocean.

She attended Sierra College, earning two A.A.'s and one A.S. Degree. She earned her CNA certificate as well. She was in the process of transferring to Sacramento State to complete her degree in Marine Biology.

She cheered for Nevada Union Junior Miners for eight years, then cheered for Nevada Union and was also Cheer Captain. She played T-Ball in Nevada City Little League, danced at Laura Bishop's dance studio, and was a member of Twin Cities Church.

Allison had a profound affect on all the lives she touched. She was a very resilient one who lived her life with great compassion and empathy.

She was very determined and strong willed. An amazing mother, her dedication to raising Sunny and teaching her how to express her independence

is immeasurable. She was incredibly intelligent, earning good grades in three degrees while being a mother.

She is survived by her daughter and light of her life Sunny Cheyenne Deily; her parents Dana and Brian Deily; her brother Mason Deily, sister Lindsey Deily; her aunts and uncles: Kathleen and Jim Casci, Bill Brown, Debbie and Dan Zeisler, Greg Francis, Dan Sherer, and Shelly

Sherer; nieces Adrianna Deily and Jayden Carey; cousins Talia Casci-Noethig, Nick Casci, Kyle Casci, Ashtyn Casci-Viemau, Anthony Casci, Sara Francis Angie Sherer and Daniel Sherer; and many extended family members. Allison is preceded in death by her grandparents: Donald and Mary Brown, Adrian and Joye Deily; cousin Sean Francis and uncle Donald Brown, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Anderson's Step It Up" dance studio in Sunny's honor, 554 Searls Ave., Nevada City, CA 95959 or watch for a forthcoming "Go Fund Me" scholarship account in Allison Deily's name benefiting the education of Marine Biology/ Oceanography.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.