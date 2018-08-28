Obituary of Allen G. Rumpler

Allen G. Rumpler passed away on August 21, 2018. He was 81.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Sierra Presbyterian Church.

Al was born on May 20, 1937 in Newark, New Jersey. He went from high school in Roselle Park, NJ to the Marine Corps. His first career started as a tool maker and took him all the way to management in the computer manufacturing industry. Al moved to California in 1969. He married his wife, Pat, in 1972. Al lived in Santa Barbara and San Diego for 30 years before moving to Northern California and eventually retiring to Lake Wildwood in 2000.

He enjoyed boating, fishing, waterskiing and camping. In retirement, he enjoyed bowling and senior softball.

Al will be remembered happily by his family and his many good friends.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; sister, Karen; son Eric (Laura Beth); grandson, Morgan; brother-in-law, Jeff; cousins, Mary, Diane, Don and many close friends.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Jonas Rumpler and Loretta Maxwell and grandsons, Logan and Justin.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation or the Sierra Presbyterian Church Ankor Youth Group.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.